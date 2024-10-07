Strike: Varsity Workers Give FG 21-Day Ultimatum Over Withheld Salaries

Workers across universities under the aegis of National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government.

This is following the government’s failure to honour the agreement it had with them in paying their five-and-half months withheld salaries.

Advertisement

The ultimatum, which was to also press home their other demands like non-release of enabling circular on CONTISS 14 & 15, among others, was part of the association’s resolutions at its 56th National Executive Council meeting that was held in Taraba State.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, which was signed by the NAAT’s President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, the association said it would ask its members to withdraw their services in the universities after the expiration of the ultimatum.

Nwokoma warned that the union would not be held responsible after the expiration of the ultimatum which commenced from September 30, and nothing was done to address their plethora of demands.

The letter, obtained on Sunday, and titled: “Notice of 21 days ultimatum to embark on an industrial action” was copied to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the National Universities Commission (NUC).

READ ALSO: Group Condemns Rivers LG Poll, Says Exercise Lacks Credibility

It read: “The leadership of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) wishes to draw your attention to the above subject matter.

“Arising from the 56th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at Federal University Wukari on Wednesday 25th and Thursday 26th September, 2024, the Union is compelled to issue this notice of a three-week ultimatum as a result of failure of government to keep to the promises and assurances given on the payment of the five and half months withheld salaries of NAAT members even after a presidential directive of over five months ago and other outstanding issues as stated below;

“Non-release of enabling circular on CONTISS 14 & 15 for NAAT members as agreed in 2017 MoU, payment of arrears of minimum wage to the omitted members of NAAT (April 2019 to January 2020), payment of arrears of 25% and 35% salary increase (January to December, 2023).

“Inadequate infrastructure, dilapidated laboratories, workshops and obsolete equipment. Complete/total negligence of the training of academic technologists on the use of modern equipment and ICT.

“The honourable minister is to note that at the expiration of the three-weeks and without any positive results from the government, the union will be forced to commence industrial action without further notice.”