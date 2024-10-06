Students’ Belongings Damaged As Flood Submerges 16 Rooms In Uni Of Ibadan Hostel

A University of Ibadan hostel suffered severe damage from flooding, resulting in millions of naira in property losses.

According to DAILY POST, some students who resided at the hostel owned the impacted property.

It was also reported that some rooms in Awo Hall, one of the institution’s hostels, were severely damaged by the flood on Friday.

The flood affected several blocks, including Blocks A, B, and C.

It was discovered that roughly 16 rooms on the hostel’s underground floor were totally submerged with students’ belongings floating in the water.

Documents, books, foodstuffs, laptop computers, and other valuables were among the students’ property damaged by the flood.

The incident was confirmed by the institution’s Students Union (SU).

The SU, in a statement signed by its President, Bolaji Aweda, and Public Relations Officer, Olumide Omotayo, stated that the union has reported the incident to university administration.

The duo also stated that the institution’s management has asked the necessary departments to intervene, including the Works and Maintenance Department and the University Student Lodgings Bureau (USLB).

They insisted that attempts are being made to find a long-term solution to the difficulty that the impacted hostel’s pupils face.

In a statement on Saturday, the SU acknowledged the affected students’ temporary relocation.

“The Students’ Union commiserates with the residents of Obafemi Awolowo Hall, particularly those in Blocks A, B, and C, who have been affected by the recent flooding caused by the heavy rainfall. We understand the distress this has caused and want to reassure the residents that the Union is actively involved in addressing the situation.

“The Union has promptly reported the issue to the university management, who have directed the appropriate departments—Works and Maintenance Department and the University Student Lodgings Bureau (USLB)—to intervene.

“These departments will inspect the situation tomorrow and work towards finding a lasting solution. In the meantime, the hall management of Obafemi Awolowo Hall, through the hall warden, has approved the temporary relocation of the affected students to other rooms and blocks.

“While efforts are underway to find a lasting solution, we strongly urge all Awoites and Uites of other halls to avoid improper disposal of waste and clogging of drainage pipes to forestall future occurrences. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work towards resolving this matter.”