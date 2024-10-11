Subsidy Removal: ‘My Husband Isn’t Responsible For Nigeria’s Current Situation’ – First Lady

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has defended her husband’s administration amid the country’s economic struggles.

On Thursday, while visiting the Ooni of Ife’s palace in Osun State, Oluremi emphasized that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is working to address the issues.

“We are just 18 months into our administration, we are not the cause of the current situation, we are trying to fix it and secure the future,” she said.

Mrs. Tinubu acknowledged the challenges following the subsidy removal but expressed optimism for Nigeria’s future.

“We know that subsidy has been removed, but with God on our side, in the next two years, Nigeria will be greater than this,” she added.

“Those who attempted to remove the subsidy before could not see it through. But with your prayers, in the next two years, we will build a nation for the future.”

Thanking God, she said, “We give glory to God for our status, myself and my husband, we are not greedy but we thank God for what God has done for us.”

“It is not common for rich people to get to this seat but I am grateful to God, we cannot disappoint Nigeria and with the help of God.”

Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi praised the First Lady’s New Era Initiative, particularly the One Day Governor program in Lagos, which provides opportunities for young students..

He said, “One of my major attractions was the New Era Initiative especially as it concerns the One Day Governor in Lagos that is totally detribalised and provided opportunities to young secondary school boys and girls to become Governor in Lagos State.

“This has been a milestone and major inspiration for the younger ones to aspire and proper.”