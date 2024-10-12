Suffering ‘Wrappers And Spaghetti’ Voters Now Regretting Their Decision – PDP Chair, Damagum



Umar Damagum, the embattled Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has criticized Nigerians who supported President Bola Tinubu’s government.

According to him, they’re now facing the consequences of trading their votes for trivial items.

“The APC was never ready to govern, so what good could possibly come from them?

“Those who accepted spaghetti and wrappers to bring in this government are suffering the most, and this should serve as a lesson,” Damagum noted on Friday during a meeting with PDP stakeholders.

He emphasized the need for credible leadership, stating, “We must seek proven and tested leaders who are genuinely prepared to govern, not those who simply say, ‘Emilokan.'”

Damagum’s comments come amidst internal PDP conflicts.

A faction of the National Working Committee (NWC) suspended him, National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu, National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, and National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade.

However, the Abuja Federal High Court intervened, restraining the National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) from removing Damagum as acting National Chairman.

The court ruled that no other person should be recognized as PDP national chairman until the Party’s national convention in December 2025.