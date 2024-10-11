Sunday Oliseh’s Son Bags Masters Degree In Belgian Varsity

The first son of Nigeria Super Eagles legend, Sunday Oliseh, Denzel Oliseh, has bagged a Master’s Degree from Université Libre de Bruxelles, Brussels in Belgium.

The former Borussia Dortmund player took to his social media page on Friday, to celebrate the feat, saying he experienced one of his happiest days.

He said: “Experienced one of the Happiest days of my life as my son Denzel, graduated in Masters of Social Science in ULB Brussels university.

Advertisement

“My brothers Churchill and Egutu honoured us with their presence. Wife Hafi, daughter Shanice & i were so proud. God is great.”

READ MORE: “Super Eagles Are In Dangerous Point”- Sunday Oliseh

The 50-year-old is married to a Moroccan woman, Hafida Oliseh, and they have been together since 1994.

Denzel played football when he was younger, hoping to represent Nigeria, Belgium, and Morocco, but his football career did not work out.