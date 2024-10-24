Super Eagles Soar In Latest FIFA Rankings, Up Three Spots

The Super Eagles have moved up three places in the latest FIFA rankings, soaring to 36th position in the world.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the three-time African Champions, back into the continent’s top five teams.

The Super Eagles’ sole match during the review period was a 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win against Libya’s Mediterranean Knights.

The scheduled reverse fixture between the two teams was canceled due to logistical issues.

On the overall continental rankings, the Atlas Lions of Morocco on top in Africa, and 13th in the world, followed by Senegal who are 20th.

Egypt (30th), Nigeria (36th), and Algeria (37th) complete the top five teams on the continent.

The world’s football governing body in a statement on its website said: “There is further cause for celebration for Africa as two other CAF teams have climbed the most places (10) in this edition of the ranking, namely Comoros (108th) and Sudan (110th), who came out on top against Tunisia and Ghana, respectively, in their recent home-and-away duels as part of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 qualifiers.

“Thirty-two qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 26, 47 for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025, 79 Nations League matches and 17 friendlies were played during the recent international window, making October 2024 a particularly busy month of football and one that has led to a number of changes in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking.”

On the global scene, Argentina still occupy the top spot, followed by France. Spain is third, while England, Brazil, and Belgium are fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Portugal are number seven, the Netherlands are eighth, Italy is ninth while Colombia are 10th.