Super Eagles Vow To Secure AFCON 2025 Qualification In Second Leg Against Libya

Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, has expressed confidence that Super Eagles will secure the African Cup of Nations 2025 ticket in Libya next week.

The Nigeria defender made this known in a post-match interview at Uyo stadium, Akwa Ibom, following their 1-0 victory over Libya’s Mediterranean Knights in the ongoing AFCON qualifier on Friday evening.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had reported that a late goal from Lazio player, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, helped Super Eagles clinched three points.

Speaking on second leg game, set to hold in Benghazi, Libya, Ekong admitted that Austin Eguavoen’s side might face tough time, but will get deserving victory.

He said: “Libya will come out fighting, but we want to go there and seal our AFCON qualification. The crowd will be hostile there, they will make it hard for us, but we will be ready.”

Nigeria currently top Group D with seven points from three matches, while Libya are in bottom of the table with just one point from the same number of games.