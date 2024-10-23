Supreme Court Judgment on LG Autonomy Non-Negotiable – AGF Fagbemi

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to implementing the Supreme Court’s judgment on Local Government autonomy.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Tuesday, Fagbemi insisted that the judgment is non-negotiable and that all parties must comply.

“The position is that… the judgment was delivered, but we felt that there is a need to put some things in place before the full implementation.

“That it is going to be implemented is sacrosanct; nobody can run away from it,” Fagbemi said.

Fagbemi clarified that there is no three-month grace period for implementation, contrary to media reports.

“Unfortunately, I know it has been in the media that they gave them (the Governors) a three-month moratorium, which is not the position,” he stated.

Instead, the Federal Government, he said, will establish necessary frameworks before full implementation.

“Once we have the full details of their law, we will act accordingly,” Fagbemi added.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State recently enacted the Anambra State Local Government Administration Law 2024, citing complexities surrounding absolute Local Governments autonomy.