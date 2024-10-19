Suspected Assailant Kills Abuja Principal In His Residence

A yet to be identified assailant has reportedly killed the Principal of Abuja Rehabilitation Center, Bala Tsoho Musa, in his house, located at Kuchiko community in Bwari Area.

It was gathered that the Principal, popularly known as ‘Comrade’, was found dead on Friday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the center was set up by the Federal Capital Territory Administration, for skill acquisition training to beggars and other people arrested in the FCT over public nuisance.

Meanwhile, a source who spoke with Daily Trust on Saturday, disclosed that the deceased’s lifeless body was found along with his wheelchair.

The source added that a wood believed to be used to hit the head of the late Principal’s head was spotted at the spot, while two of his mobile phones were missing.

He said: “No one from the deceased’s house was aware of the incident, perhaps due to the sound of the power generator there, until a deaf female that usually assists the family as a maid raised an alarm on her way back to the hostel.”