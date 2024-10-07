Suspected Bandits Storm Kebbi Community, Kill One, Abduct District Head, Others

Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits, have kidnapped the district head of Kanya community, located at Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

It was gathered that the district head, identified as Isah Daya, was taken away by the culprits over the weekend, when they stormed his village, leaving one villager dead during the attack.

A source from the town, who spoke with The PUNCH on Sunday, confirmed that the gunmen stormed the community in the early hours of the day, causing panic within the villagers.

He said: “They abducted the district head along with about 10 other villagers. Three people sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.”

Also speaking on the attack, the Kebbi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Abubakar, on Sunday, identified the deceased as Sherrif Almu.

He said: “Yes, nine persons were abducted including the traditional ruler. One person was shot dead and three who sustained bullet wounds are responding to treatment.”

“The state government has provided necessary logistics to tackle banditry, particularly in Kebbi South and the Zuru Emirate.”