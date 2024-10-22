Suspected Cultist Attempting To Buy AK-47 Rifle Worth N1.3m Arrested In Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a suspected cultist negotiating to buy an AK-47 rifle worth N1.3 million.

It was gathered that the suspect, who was identified as Adamasu Victor, was planning to become the leader of a cult group, Vikings Confraternity in the State.

In a video shared via by the Delta Police Command’s Spokesman, Bright Edafe, on Tuesday, Victor also admitted to be engaging in internet fraud.

Edafe said: “We saw this young man negotiating to buy one AK-47 from kidnappers for the sum of ₦1.3 million.

“He claimed that he was lobbying to become number one in the Vikings Confraternity, and part of the requirement to be number one is to own at least one AK-47 rifle.”

The suspect also said: “I was arrested because I wanted to buy an AK-47.

“I have a car wash here that I manage, and I also deal in internet fraud. I deceive white women on the internet by claiming that I love them, and they send me money. I sometimes make ₦8 million but share it with people who connect me.”