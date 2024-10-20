Suspected Cultists Storm Rivers Community, Kill Four Residents

At least four members of Edeoha community, Aboada East Local Government Area of Rivers State have been killed by gunmen, suspected to be cultists.

It was gathered that the assailants stormed the area around 2 am on Sunday with dangerous weapons, shooting sporadically.

A source who spoke with PUNCH, said that the gunmen went from one house to another in search of their targets.

He said: “The whole community was in confusion when they came and started shooting.

“Three of those killed are natives of Edeoha while the other one is a native of the Ekata community still in Aboada East LGA but resides in Edeoha.

“The suspected Iceland cult members who carried out the killing came from a camp in a neighbouring community to carry out the overnight killing at Edeoha.

“The people killed are not cult members but the attack is believed to have been carried out by cultists who may have been paid to eliminate the four residents over some unclear issues.”

Also confirming the incident on Sunday, the Spokesperson for the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said that an investigation has commenced.

She said: “Yes, I can confirm. It is cult related.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Mustapha, has directed the Ahoada Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officer to commence investigation into the incident to apprehend the perpetrators and make them face justice.”