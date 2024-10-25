Suspected IPOB Founding Arrested By Nigeria Army In Imo

Troops of Operation Udoka in the South-East have arrested a suspected founding father of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra in Orsu, Imo State.

The development was disclosed on Thursday, by the Director of Defence Media Operations Major Gen Edward Buba, while addressing newsmen at the Defense Headquarters, Abuja.

Buba added that the troops conducted a raid that resulted in the arrest of another IPOB terrorist commander identified as Emmanuel Onwugu, in Mbano Local Government Area of Abia State.

He said: “In the South-East, the troops of Operation Udoka, Forward Operational Base (FOB), Orsu, in a sting operation, apprehended a terrorist leader belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its Eastern Security Network (ESN) terrorist group known as Mr Pius Iguh.

“He is an IPOB founding father responsible for the Orsu general area in Imo State.

“Also in a separate development, troops of FOB Amaruku conducted a raid on an Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) commanders’ location.

“The raid was successful and led to the arrest of the commander identified as Emmanuel Onwugu in Mbano Local Government Area of Abia State.

”Troops also arrested 18 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 76 kidnapped hostages, while in the South, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of one billion seven hundred and fifty-one million eight hundred and eighty-six thousand five hundred and fifty Naira (N1,751,886,550.00) only.”