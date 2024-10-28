Suspected Kidnapper Arrested, Ransom Recovered In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnapper on Sunday after he received a ransom for the release of an abducted victim.

Ramhan Nansel, the command’s public relations officer, said in a statement on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Umar Shehu Nadada, that a portion of the ransom proceeds were recovered from the apprehended suspect.

“The Nasarawa State Police command in its fight against criminals have arrested a suspected Kidnapper and recovered the sum of Five Hundred and Forty-Seven Thousand Naira, said to be part of his share of the ransom collected for the kidnapping of one Cironman Fulani at Arugbadu village of Nasarawa Eggon LGA,” Mr Nansel said.

According to the command’s spokesperson, operatives from 38 PMF Akwanga carried out the operation with personnel from the Nasarawa Eggon Division at around 11:30 a.m.

He said the operatives, “arrested one Abdulkarim Zakari of Konba village, Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State in connection to a case of kidnapping undergoing investigation.”

He stated that the suspect confessed to be part of the syndicate that kidnapped the victim, “where they collected ransom of five million Naira (#5,000,000) and was given his share of one million and two hundred thousand Naira (#1,200,000).”

The police commissioner has ordered a manhunt for the remaining syndicate members after commending the officers for their efforts in combating criminals in the state.