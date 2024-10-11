“T-Pain Isn’t Bothered About Nigerians’ Hardship” – Atiku To Tinubu

The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has berated President Bola Tinubu over his attitude toward challenges facing Nigerians.

In a post shared via his X page on Thursday, Atiku, described Tinubu as “T-Pain” for drowning the well-being of the citizens.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the word T-Pain is currently use by Nigerians amid hardship and insecurity challenges facing the country.

Recall that on Wednesday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, raised the pump price of fuel from N897 per litre to N1, 030 in Abuja; from N855 to N998 in Lagos; N1, 070 in North-East; N1,025 in other South-West states; N1,045 in South-East and N1,075 in South-South.

This had triggered reactions among Nigerians who asked Tinubu to work towards reversing the increment.

Also reacting to the development Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, slammed Tinubu over his approach to the socio-economic problems.

He said: “The haphazard and disingenuous approach of the current administration to fuel subsidy management has been the reason we are in this current economic crisis in the country.

“As things stand, there will be no let up in the escalating inflation rate, which is drowning the material well-being of Nigerians. It is even more worrying that T-pain is undisturbed by the hardship in the country.”