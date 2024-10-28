T-Pain: Tinubu Feels Nigerians Pain, Working To End It Soon – Presidency

Presidential Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is aware of hardship facing Nigerians.

Mr. Onanuga’s statement is coming, following heavy criticisms on Tinubu’s economic policies which have crippled businesses, increase of pries of commodities and unbearable cost of living.

Tinubu’s aide also assured the citizens that better days are nearer than before.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics the presidential Spokesman dismissed social media nicknames labelling Tinubu as ‘T-pain’ as mischievous

He added that the the President is committed to turn Nigeria’s economic fortunes around.

Onanuga said: “Some people have also responded and called the President a different name. So, as far as I am concerned, it is a non-issue.

“President Tinubu feels the pain of Nigerians and assures them that relief is on the horizon.

“Some have resorted to calling him ‘T-pain’ out of mischief, but he is not that. He’s here to heal, not to hurt.

“The President has never shied away from acknowledging that Nigerians are going through difficult times.

“He is working tirelessly to provide relief and ensure that the nation moves towards a future of prosperity.

“This is a painful transition, but it’s part of a long-term strategy to stabilize and grow the economy.”