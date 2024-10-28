TAMPAN Reverses Nkechi Blessing’s Suspension After Public Plea

Three years after being suspended, actress Nkechi Blessing has made amends with the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

The controversy began in 2021, when Blessing clashed with colleague Kehinde Adams, also known as Lege Miami, on social media about the arrest of another actor, Baba Ijesha.

Baba Ijesha was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor.

Blessing was suspended after criticising TAMPAN.

However, Blessing on Sunday apologised to TAMPAN at the Nigerian Canadian Celebrities Entertainment Awards in Toronto.

In a now-viral video, the 35-year-old knelt before TAMPAN president Bolaji Amusan, also known as Mr Latin, to seek for forgiveness.

Blessing acknowledged the association’s enormous impact on her career, expressing appreciation and regret.

“I am deeply sorry for all I did. I am so sorry. I beg you from the bottom of my heart to please forgive me. I appreciate the industry. You all made me who I am today. I would not be anyone if not because of you,” she said.

Odunlade together with Amusan Adekola, his colleague, embraced Blessing on stage and gave her admiration for owning up to her shortcomings.

Amusan also welcomed Blessing back into the association, praising her “courage” in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“I commend and admire your courage… welcome on board!!!” he wrote.

