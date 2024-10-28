Teacher Who Allegedly Killed Student With 24 Stokes Of Cane, 162 Frog Jumps Suspended In Ogun

The Ogun State Government has suspended a teacher alleged to have beaten and punished one Monday Arijo, an SS2 student of Obada Grammar School, Obada, Idi-emi.

It was gathered that the teacher’s action reportedly led to the demise of the student.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had reported that the deceased was severely punished, after a statement he made, which said to have angered his teacher.

Late Monday was beaten 24 times, and asked to perform 162 frog jumps, which led to his death.

The incident, which happened on Friday, also led to the immediate arrest of the teacher.

Also, the Principal of the school, Mrs. Tamrat Onaolapo has been queried for allowing corporal punishment to be used on the pupil against the established rules and regulations in the state.

The principal was given 24 hours to explain her actions and why disciplinary decisions should not be taken against her for acting against the instructions of constituted authority.

This was contained in a statement by New Media aide to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Ojo Emmanuel on Sunday.

The statement reads: “The teacher has been suspended while the principal was queried for allowing corporal punishment to be used on the pupil against the established rules and regulations in the state.

“Subsequently, a letter of condolence was sent to the bereaved family, commiserating with them on the sudden death of their loving son and promising to get justice for the family.

“The letter, which was signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, described the late learner as an exceptional pupil who would be missed by his colleagues, the school, and the state at large.

“It then prayed for requisite strength for the family to bear the irreplaceable loss as well as for the repose of the departed soul.”