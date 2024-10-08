TECNO Unveils AI Ecosystem and Smartphone in the Nigerian Market.

TECNO unveiled its AI Ecosystem powered by GEMINI and its SMARTPHONES on Friday, October 4th 2024 at the Balmoral Convention Center, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

The TECNO AI Ecosystem is built to enhance productivity and improve users’ creativity. The SMARTPHONES unveiled were the Phantom V Fold 2 5G and V Flip 2, Camon 30 series, Spark 30 series and other devices.

During the launch, the general manager Jack Guo informed everyone present at the event that this unveiling is just some of the great things that the company has in store for the Nigerian Market while showcasing the emblem INNOVATE FOR THE FUTURE. He also spoke about the company’s focus on Research and Development with the aim to advance AI technology in the Nigerian Market.

Jack Guo, also spoke about their strong partnerships with Global and local industrial partners like Google, MTN, Media Tek, Big Brother 9ja and Nigerian Idol to mention a few.

Tech Influencers Tobi Ayeni (Miss Techy), Izzie Boye and Olatunde Oshobanjo (Valore Reviews) spoke extensively about the features of the unveiled devices and how it can improve the content lifestyle of an average blogger or student researcher.

The flagship smartphone PHANTOM V Fold2 5G delivers an enhanced work-play experience with its foldable design and cutting-edge AI features, while the CAMON 30 series and SPARK 30 series bring AI-enhanced photography and stylish designs for a wide range of users. For professionals, the MEGABOOK T16 Series laptops offer top-tier performance and AI tools to boost productivity. The ecosystem also includes the Pocket Go handheld gaming device, the innovative Dynamic 1 Robotic Dog, the MEGA MINI Gaming G1 water-cooled mini PC, the MEGAPAD 10 tablet, and Sonic 2 noise-canceling earbuds.

The PHANTOM V Fold 2 5G has a guaranteed lifespan of 400,000 folds and can be freely positioned between 30 and 135 degrees. features five cameras, which consist of 50 MP main, portrait, and ultra-wide cameras, two 32 MP front-facing cameras, and two times optical zoom portrait lenses. TECNO collaborated with LOEWE to make this masterpiece design, and it also comes with the phantom V pen.

The device comes with a flagship 5G chip backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor and has a 5750 mAh Aircell battery that can be fully charged from 0 to 100% in 50 minutes thanks to a 70 watt ultracharge feature. Additionally, a 15-watt fast-charge feature is included.

The Phantom V Flip 2 boasts a 3.64-inch cover screen that is very versatile for the user and also functional. Its flagship camera setup consists of a 32 MP front camera with a built-in PDAF flash, a front autofocus shining selfie feature, a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50 MP primary camera. It is powered by a 4720 mAh super battery with 70 watts of ultracharge. The smartphone cover screen supports over 2,000+ apps, and it has five custom mini games that are fun to play.

Mr. Vincent Okonkwo, the retail manager of TECNO, while announcing the price, said “you don’t have to break the bank to own any of these devices. According to him, the Phantom V Fold2 5G retail price is, 1,779,000 million naira, the Phantom V Flip 5G goes for 1,041,000 million naira, the Camon 30S Pro and Camon 30S are sold for 387,000 and 292,000 naira, respectively, while the Spark 30 Pro and Spark 30 are available at 280,000 and 247,000 naira, respectively.

Present at the event were notable Celebrities and Influencers such as Kiekie, Veekee James and her hubby, Elozonam, Miss Techy, LiquorRose, Izzie Boye to mention a few, other distinguished guests and media representatives.