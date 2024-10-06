Textile Shops Destroyed As Fire Ravages Popular Kano Market

A fire outbreak has destroyed several shops at the popular Kantin Kwari textile market in the Municipal Local Government Area of Kano State.

It was gathered that the inferno erupted around 7 p.m. on Saturday, at Gidan Inuwa Mai Mai Bayajidda Street, spreading to multiple buildings in the heart of the market.

Reacting to the incident on Sunday, the chairman of the traders’ association, Balarabe Tatari, explained that the quick intervention by the Federal Fire Service, Kano State Fire Service, private companies, and reinforcements from Sabon Gari, Dawanau, and Singa Markets prevented the fire from escalating.

He said: “The prompt intervention of the Kano State Fire Service, the Federal Fire Service, and reinforcements from private companies, Sabon Gari, Dawanau, and Singa Markets put out the fire.

Also confirming fire outbreak, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said that he had yet to obtain details on the inferno.

He said: “Yes, there was a fire outbreak in the Kantin Kwari market, but we’re yet to receive details from our personnel who are still there. As soon as we get details, we will get back to you.”