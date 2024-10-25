TG Omori Shares Heartfelt Update, Eyes Return To Cinematography

Popular Nigerian cinematographer, Thank God “TG” Omori, recently shared a heartfelt update on his health journey, reassuring fans of his imminent return to active life and work.

Notably, Omori had temporarily exited social media due to kidney problems, causing concern among fans after posting disturbing updates.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, TG Omori shared stylish photos of himself, signifying his determination to regain his health and vitality.

The post came as a beacon of hope for his supporters, who have been eagerly awaiting his recovery.

TG Omori’s message conveyed gratitude for his fans’ unwavering support and enthusiasm, promising an imminent comeback to the world of cinematography.

He expressed his eagerness to resume his passion for filmmaking, which has been his driving force.

He wrote:

“God bless the day I touch the camera again.”

“I thought of you all today, so I took some wallpapers. The darkness will be over soon,” he added.

