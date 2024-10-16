The Only Person I Can Do Forever With Is Dead – Bimbo Akintola On Being Single At 54

Bimbo Akintola, a well-known Nigerian actress, has revealed why she is still unmarried at 54.

The actress claimed in a recent interview with colleague Emmanuel Ehumadu shared on Instagram on Tuesday that she is still unmarried because the man she could have been with for the rest of her life died.

“He died… the person I could have done forever with is gone,” she said.

Akintola declared that she will not succumb to societal pressure to marry.

Following her soulmate’s passing, she admitted that despite believing in marriage, she hasn’t found someone with whom she shares a deep connection.

Akintola was born on May 5, 1970 and graduated from the University of Ibadan (UI) with a degree in Theatre Arts.

Watch her speak below…