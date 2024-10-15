“They’re Playing Games, Hoping Tinubu Won’t Run In 2027” – Dele Momodu Exposes Wike’s Gamble

Dele Momodu, a former presidential candidate and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, has accused Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike and his group of orchestrating the crisis within the party.

Momodu, on Monday, claimed Wike’s faction hopes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will withdraw from the 2027 presidential race, allowing them to exploit the PDP for their own presidential ambitions.

Wike, despite serving as a minister in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration, has vowed to remain in the PDP.

“Truth is constant, they have never hidden their mission in the ongoing struggle in the PDP.

“They have boasted that they have worked for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 2023 and also said in advance that they’ll work for him in 2027,” Momodu said on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Momodu emphasized that Wike’s group intends to remain in the PDP, leveraging their position to undermine the party.

“Everybody knows, even members of the APC, they know that these guys are playing games.

“They’re hoping that somewhere along the line, Tinubu will not run in 2027, and then they’ll hold PDP down and use it because they know APC will never give them their platform,” he stated.

This development is the latest in the PDP’s ongoing internal conflicts, which have escalated since the Party’s presidential primaries.

Momodu’s allegations suggest a deeper political strategy at play, with Wike’s faction allegedly manipulating the PDP for personal gain.