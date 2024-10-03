“They’re Using Beef For Promotion” – Portable Weighs In On Wizkid-Davido Feud

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, often referred to as Portable, has weighed in on the ongoing feud between Wizkid and Davido.

According to Portable, the two music stars are using their public disagreement to stay relevant in the industry.

Portable claimed that Wizkid and Davido’s music is no longer commercially successful, prompting them to leverage their beef for promotional purposes.

He urged them to focus on their craft rather than tearing each other down.

On his Instagram story on Wednesday, he wrote, “DON’T USE YOUR BROTHER TO SHINE + SHINE BY YOURSELF UNA SONGS NO DEY MARKET AGAIN NA FIGHT UNA DEY USE DO PROMOTION

LET’S FORGET FAKE PROMOTION I GET HIT SONGS PORTABLE IS BIGGER THAN THEM WHO IS BIG IS BIG WE NO GATHER DEY NA ONLY ME DEY GOD DEY OMOLALOMI CHOSEN ONE.”

“Me, I no dey for Davido. Me, I no dey for Wizkid. I dey for myself. That’s why I dey for those who dey for me CHOSEN ONE.”

