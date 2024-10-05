Those Kicking Against LG Poll Not Interested In Citizen’s Welfare – Rivers Elders

The Rivers Political Elders and Leaders Forum has backed Governor Siminalay Fubara over the local government election, scheduled to hold on the 5th of October, 2024.

The group urged residents of the state to exercise their civil rights without fear during Saturday poll.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the Nigeria police force had vowed to kick against any form of election activities in the state.

The police on Friday, noted that they had been advised by their Force Legal Department to adhere to the September 30, 2024, court judgment, which prohibited their involvement in the local government election scheduled for October 5, 2024, in Rivers State.

Reacting to the development on Saturday, a former governor of the state, Chief Celestine Omehia, during his visit to Governor Fubara in Port Harcourt, said that those who were against the conduct of the election were not interested in the welfare of the state and its citizens.

He said: ”Every resident of the state has the right to vote and should express such right”

“Those who do not want the election to hold are not interested in the welfare of Rivers people.

“As a group, we are interested in strengthening democratic principles, we want the state to grow in unity.”