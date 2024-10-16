Three Injured, Vehicles Burnt, As Fire Wrecks Havoc In Ogun (Pictures)

Three yet to be identified people have been injured, while several vehicles and houses, burnt in a fire incident that occurred along the Ibafo area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.

It was gathered that the inferno began on Wednesday, when the tanker, loaded with petrol, overturned in front of a commercial bank located along the Ibafo section of the expressway.

According to an eyewitness, Mr. Tunde Adewunmi, said that the driver of the tanker was suspected to have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing him to lose control, which led to the tanker’s fall and eventual explosion.

Advertisement

He said: “It was a serious incident, but thankfully the drainage was there, otherwise, the damage would have been much worse.

“The fire injured about three people and damaged several buildings, particularly affecting those living near the drainage’s end.”

READ MORE: Three Killed In Ogun Road Accident

Another resident of the area, identified as Wasiu, attributed the incident to reckless driving, saying: “I saw the tanker swaying before it fell and spilled its contents into the drainage. It didn’t ignite right away, as some people began scooping up the fuel.

“However, after a few minutes, a fire broke out from the other side of the expressway and quickly escalated.

“Four tipper trucks parked at the Osadol Fuel Station were destroyed, and the fire spread into the nearby community.”

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson of Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, said that the tanker driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

She said: “The incident involved a Fiat truck, but we don’t have the driver’s name or address yet.

“It occurred when the driver lost control and collided with the roadside curb, causing the tanker to overturn and ignite. The fire then spread to the truck and eventually engulfed it.

“Additionally, the flames reached the Osadol Petrol Station, damaging two trucks parked outside.

“The fire service was contacted, but local community members and police officers managed to contain it while waiting for their arrival.

“The truck driver has been taken to Real Divine Touch Hospital in Ibafo for medical treatment.”