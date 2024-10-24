Three Killed, Five Others Missing As Helicopter Crashes In Rivers 

At least three persons have been killed, while five others are missing in a helicopter crash in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was gathered that the accident occurred at 11:22 a.m. on Thursday, along the waterways, when the helicopter, a Sikorsky SK76 with registration 5NBQG and operated by East Wind Aviation.

This was contained in a statement by the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Odutayo Oluseyi, on Thursday.

Oluseyi noted that the helicopter had eight persons aboard and was on a routine flight from Port Harcourt military base to an oil rig when it crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.

The ministry added that three bodies have been recovered so far, while search and rescue operations are ongoing to locate the remaining passengers.

The statement partly reads: “The helicopter, a Sikorsky SK76 with registration 5NBQG and operated by East Wind Aviation, was en-route from Port Harcourt Military Base (DNPM) to the NUIMANTAN oil rig.

“The aircraft, with eight persons on board, ditched into the waters near Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean.

“The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has been notified and emergency response teams were immediately activated, and search and rescue operations are ongoing with the support of the Nigerian Search and Rescue Unit, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the National Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), and other relevant agencies. Neighbouring aerodromes have also been notified for support.

“While no Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) signal was received, manual efforts to plot the location of the accident are underway, and all available resources, including the military and low-flying aircraft, have been deployed to assist in locating and rescuing any survivor(s). So far, three bodies have been recovered.”