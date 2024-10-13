Three Killed In Ogun Road Accident

No fewer than three persons, including a couple have been killed in a road accident that occurred along the Sagamu-Ogijo Road, Ogun State.

It was gathered that the horrible accident involved a Foton truck with registration number EKY 778 XM, a space wagon car registered as AM299AHD, and a Bajaj motorcycle with the registration number JGB 265 WG.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Moses Ekpolo, 25, his wife, Josephine Ekpolo, 19 and one 44-year-old Kolawole Moshood, were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, on Thursday.

This was contained in a statement released to the public on Sunday, by the Spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola.

Omolola blamed the truck driver for losing control and colliding with the motorcycle from behind, causing it to hit Space Wagon car simultaneously.

She said: “The incident near Lafarge Company along the Sagamu-Ogijo Expressway in Sagamu, Ogun State, involved a Foton truck with the registration number EKY 778 XM, for which the driver’s name and address are currently unknown; a Space Wagon car with the registration number AM 299 AHD, driven by one Wahab Ogunyemi; and a Bajaj motorcycle with the registration number JGB 265 WG, ridden by one Moses Ekpolo, a 25-year-old, along with his 19-year-old wife, Josephine Ekpolo.

“The driver of the truck suddenly lost control, leaving his lane and collided with the motorcycle from behind, causing it to hit the space wagon car simultaneously.

“The motorcycle rider, his wife and a passenger in the space wagon car, Kolawole Moshood, all suffered serious injuries.

“They were promptly taken to Idera Private Hospital in Sagamu, where they were pronounced dead upon arrival. Their bodies have been transferred to Idera Mortuary in Sagamu.”