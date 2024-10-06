Three Nabbed For Beheading Man, Wife In Abia

Abia State Police operatives have confirmed the arrest of three suspects in connection with the beheading of a couple at Itumbuzo, Bende Local Government Area of the State.

Maureen Chinaka, Police Public Relations Officer in the State , disclosed this in a Saturday statement.

She narrated, “On the 2/10/2024, we received a report at Bende Divisional Headquarters that same date at about 0830hrs, Mr. Jacob Udo ‘M’ 78 yrs old and Mrs. Dorcas Jacob ‘F’ 73 yrs old, of Ndiwo Itumbuzo Bende LGA Abia State but domiciled at Etiti-ulo in Bende LGA of same State, was found lying lifeless in a pool of blood in their compound at the aforementioned address.

“It was further discovered that several properties were carted away from the house.”

The statement further read, “Upon this report, the crime scene was visited and corpses deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

“Three (3) suspects were arrested in connection with the heinous crime and are currently under interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Umuahia.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, CP Danladi Isa expresses his deep concern over the unfortunate incident and appeals to the good people of Abia State to remain calm and assures them that the mystery behind this criminal act will be unraveled to ensure prompt dispensation of justice.”