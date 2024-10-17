Three Severely Injured As CNG-Powered Vehicle Explodes In Edo

At least three persons have sustained various degrees of injuries following an explosion at a gas filling station in Benin City, Edo State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that a Compressed Natural Gas, powered vehicle exploded at NIPCO filling station along the Benin-Auchi Expressway on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the CNG vehicle was destroyed while people ran for their lives as the loud sound from the explosion created panic among residents in the vicinity.

Speaking to PUNCH on Thursday, an attendant at the station, who requested anonymity, said that a woman’s stomach was ripped open and another victim’ foot was amputated due to the blast.

She said: “The explosion occurred while vehicles were queuing to refill their cylinders at the station. The vehicle being attended to suddenly exploded.

“One motorist suffered an eye injury, a woman’s stomach was torn open, and another person’s foot was amputated from the impact.

“They are all at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital receiving treatment, and we hope none of them will lose their lives.”

Another source who spoke with Daily Trust said that the gas cylinder used for the conversion was different from the regular CNG’s cylinder.

He said: “If you see the gas cylinder that used for the conversion, it is different from the CNG that we are using.”