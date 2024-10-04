Timi Dakolo Pens Heartfelt Song For Wife On Her 40th Birthday

Timi Dakolo, a celebrated musician, has made his wife, Busola’s 40th birthday, even more special by writing and dedicating a song to her.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, the musician described Busola as “beautiful like ten people” in a touching note, highlighting her radiant beauty and charming personality.

He also affectionately acknowledged her stubborn nature and fondness for winning arguments, reassuring her that his love for her remains unwavering.

The special birthday song reflects the couple’s strong bond and their ability to embrace each other’s imperfections with affection and humor.

He wrote, “They said if you fall in love with a Writer, you will never die because you would be found in pieces of their art. so, I wrote this song for you and because you.

To remind you that you are like the perfect. See as you fine like 10 people . You stubborn and like to win arguments but I like am like that.

Make I no lie, sometimes I still look you and still can’t believe you are mine. Every other thing I want to say dey inside the song.

Oluwabusola @busoladakolo Happy birthday. This is 40 and you carry graciously. You can go and brag and tell the whole world your husband made this song on your 40th birthday. I love you.”

