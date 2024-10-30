“Tinubu Aware Of Hardship Caused By His Reforms But There’s Light At End Of Tunnel” – Gov Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has stated that President Bola Tinubu is aware of the hardship caused by his policies, but assures Nigerians that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Speaking on Channels Television, Sule noted that Tinubu never promised easy times, but emphasized that the difficulties are temporary.

He said on Tuesday, “At the end of the day, some of these reforms being taken by Mr President, he clearly mentioned to Nigerians that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“As far as Mr President is concerned, he is very much aware of these reforms. Nobody said they were going to be easy, they are going to be difficult. This is the hardship we will go through but it is only temporary.”

Tinubu’s policies, including the removal of fuel subsidies and floating the naira, have led to increased prices of goods and services, subjecting citizens to hardship.

The fuel subsidy removal pushed transport costs up by over 300 percent, with petrol prices averaging N1,050 per litre, up from N195 before May 29, 2023.

Despite the challenges, the President has initiated policy responses to reverse the economic trends.

These include the rollout of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered buses, an anti-corruption war, a ministerial performance bond, and the implementation of a new national minimum wage.