“Tinubu Betrayed Me, I’ll Form Alliance With North” – Asari Dokubo



Former militant leader, Asari Dokubo has vowed to form an alliance with the North ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

This is as he accused President Bola Tinubu of betrayal after working tirelessly for his emergence as President in 2023.

Dokubo expressed his disappointment in a viral video, stating that he spent his personal funds canvassing for votes for Tinubu, only to be betrayed.

Advertisement

“I apologize to our fathers because they were not wrong in forming an alliance with the North, and as young men, we will now start that same alliance.

READ ALSO: Go Home, Your Tenure Has Ended – Asari Dokubo Tells Defiant Rivers LG Chairmen

“From today, I will work and form an alliance with the North. President Tinubu betrayed me after I spent all my money and emptied my bank account campaigning for him. The Tinubu I know now isn’t the Tinubu I used to know,” Dokubo said.

Dokubo’s declaration comes amid reports of an alliance among opposition political parties aimed at unseating President Tinubu in 2027.

Notably, political scientist Pat Utomi has confirmed that key opposition candidates, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, have agreed to form a new party to challenge Tinubu’s presidency.

Dokubo’s disclosure has sparked heated reactions, with some critics labeling him a cheap outdated hustler.