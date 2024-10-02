President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation as part of his annual leave.

In a statement made by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed on Wednesday that Tinubu would use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms.

The statement reads: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation, part of his yearly leave.

“He will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms. He will return to the country after the leave expires.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the UK becomes Tinubu’s 27th foreign destination since he assumed office about 16 months ago and his fourth trip to the country.

He has visited Equatorial Guinea, London (four times), the United Kingdom (twice); Bissau, Guinea-Bissau (twice); Nairobi, Kenya; Porto Norvo, Benin Republic; Pretoria, South Africa; Accra, Ghana; New Delhi, India; Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates; New York, the United States of America; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (twice); Berlin, Germany; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Dakar, Senegal and Doha, Qatar.