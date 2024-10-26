Tinubu Destined To Fix Nigeria, I’ll Fight Alongside Him – Sacked Kennedy-Ohanenye Insists

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the former Minister of Women Affairs, has expressed unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria, despite being sacked from his cabinet.

“I, Barr Uju Kennedy, will fight alongside him to the last,” Kennedy-Ohanenye said in a Saturday statement, adding, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is destined to fix Nigeria… Let’s be optimistic. Nigeria will be great!”

“This is a test of time, a Highly Spiritual Movement that no Human being can stop,” she added.

Kennedy-Ohanenye was among five ministers dismissed on Wednesday, including Lola Ade-John (Tourism), Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Youth Development), Tahir Mamman (Education), and Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo (State Minister, Housing and Urban Development).

The President has appointed seven new ministers and reassigned 10 others to new portfolios, who will undergo senate screening.

Kennedy-Ohanenye previously thanked President Tinubu for the opportunity to serve, calling it “an honour and privilege to contribute to Nigeria’s development.”