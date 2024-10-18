Tinubu Hails Ooni’s Leadership, Maturity At 50

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, on his 50th birthday.

He joined Nigerians, the people and chiefs of Ile-Ife, and the global Yoruba community in celebrating this milestone.

The President praised Ooni’s outstanding leadership and maturity since succeeding to the throne at the age of 41, highlighting his critical role in safeguarding the Yoruba people’s rich traditions in the historic city known as The Source.

Mr Tinubu praised Mr Ogunwusi’s great sense of responsibility, wisdom, and knowledge as he performed his roles as traditional ruler of Ile-Ife, Osun State, and beloved spiritual leader of the Yoruba people.

According to a statement from Bayo Onanuga, Special Advisor to the President, Information and Strategy, Ooni’s contributions as Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria were also acknowledged by the President.

The statement said, “President Tinubu commends Oba Ogunwusi’s tireless advocacy for women and youth empowerment through education and entrepreneurship, underscoring his admirable philanthropy and unwavering commitment to uplifting those in need throughout Nigeria and beyond. The President pays tribute to the Ooni for exemplifying the traditional Yoruba values of humility, peace, and generosity while also honouring the dignity and integrity of his exalted throne, with heartfelt optimism and support. As the esteemed traditional ruler celebrates this milestone, President Tinubu offers prayers for the continued success and prosperity of his reign, which will benefit the people of Ife and the nation at large.’’