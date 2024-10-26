Tinubu Means Well, Keep Praying For Him To Achieve Renew Hope Agenda – Wike To Nigerians

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has appealed to Nigerians over President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renew Hope’ agenda, insisting that he means well.

Wike also urged the citizens to continue praying for President Tinubu to achieve his campaign promises.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the former governor of Rivers State led this out at the flag off of the construction of the six-lane Arterial Road N5, in Life Camp, Abuja.

He said: “So I want all of you in prayer to continue to pray for Mr President so that at the end of the day, the lost hope of our people will be gotten back, that is why he said the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’

“This government is to bring back the hope that people have lost. I am sure people who are living here never believed that this road can be done again. The President said, ‘No, there is nothing that cannot be done.

“We thank God that Mr President in his infinite wisdom to make sure that work continues in the FCT, he gave us a latitude by increasing our threshold.

“Today you see that contracts of schools are going on, contracts of building more police stations to save our people are going on. It is because of the approval given to us by Mr President.”