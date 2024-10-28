‘Tinubu Never Called Himself Petroleum Minister’ – Presidency Says, Blames Media For Title



President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has clarified that his principal never referred to himself as the Minister of Petroleum.

Onanuga attributed the title to the media, stating that the Petroleum Ministry has two ministers supervised by President Tinubu, with one focusing on gas.

“The President has never called himself the Minister of Petroleum; it’s you people in the media.

“We have two ministers, and as far as this President is concerned, we have two ministers of petroleum, and one of them focuses on gas,” Onanuga said during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday.

He explained that the Tinubu administration is shifting its focus from petrol to gas, an area previously neglected by past governments.

“That’s an area that this government discovered in the past that Nigeria neglected, and Nigeria is more of a gas country than an oil country; President Tinubu is focusing on gas,” he added.

Onanuga also referenced former President Obasanjo’s admission of neglecting gas during his tenure, highlighting President Tinubu’s efforts to rectify this oversight.

“Recently, Obasanjo said he made a mistake during his time by not focusing on gas, and Tinubu is rectifying that by making sure we focus on gas,” he declared.

As the President supervises all his Ministers, Onanuga emphasized that Tinubu remains “in charge of everything.”