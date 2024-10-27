Tinubu Not Weak, Won’t Allow Military Takeover – Presidency



The Presidency has dismissed speculation that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is vulnerable to military intervention.

In response to The Guardians Friday editorial, “Misery, harsh policies driving Nigerians to desperate choices,” Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, accused the newspaper of inciting unrest.

“The Guardian’s lead story…openly incites unrest against President Bola Tinubu’s administration and advocates for regime change,” Onanuga wrote in a statement.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Economy May End Up Like Somalia Without Tinubu’s Reforms – Onanuga

He criticized the publication’s “inflammatory headline, cartoon, and content” for deviating from responsible reporting.

Onanuga emphasized, “President Tinubu has consistently called for understanding and patience amid our nation’s challenges. This plea is not a sign of weakness but an affirmation of his dedication to a brighter future for Nigeria.”