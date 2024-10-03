Tinubu Okays Electronice Vehicles To Solve North-East Transport Challenges

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the introduction of electric vehicles in the North East to reduce transportation costs.

Chief Executive Officer of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Alkali, disclosed this while speaking with State House correspondents on Wednesday.

He said the decision was reached as a result of plans to create modular solar power units across states in the region.



According to him, NEDC conducted a thorough analysis of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and e-vehicles and concluded it is better suited for the region.

Abdulsalam Ahmed, Executive Director of Operations for NEDC, said the e-vehicle fleet will comprise three categories.

These are e-buses designed for intra-state movements with a minimum capacity of 40 people per trip, e-taxis capable of carrying three people including the driver, and modified tricycles enhanced to carry eight people including the driver.



He said the commission prioritised local content and will ensure that the vehicle bodies can be fabricated locally in the North-East or other parts of the country.

His words: “We are here today to brief Mr President on one very critical activity he has approved which we had to engage in the last two months.

“As you can recall, there is a directive from the president that cars as soon as possible should use CNG or electric vehicles. We, at the north-east development commission, did a thorough analysis of our region, and looked at the comparable advantage between CNG and e-vehicles.



“After our thorough analysis, we came to the conclusion that for the north-east region, yes, the CNG could work, but e-vehicle can work better for many reasons.

“One is that our plan at the end of day is to create modular solar power units across the state which can be used to power this percentage of e-vehicles.

“On that note, earlier on, we sought and got approval of the presidency for us to go ahead and come up with the framework of how we are going to deploy this e-mobility in the northeast and what kind of e-mobility, etc.

”Mr. President graciously gave approval, and today, we came to present to him the kind of e-vehicles we are going to introduce in the morth-east.”