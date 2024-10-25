Tinubu Orders Ministers, Agencies’ Heads To Reduce Convoy, Security Personnel

President Bola Tinubu has issued fresh directives aimed at slashing the cost of governance, as part of his administration’s ongoing efforts to streamline government spending.

In a statement released on October 24, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, disclosed the new measures.

Tinubu has restricted “ministers, ministers of state, and heads of Agencies” to a “maximum of three vehicles in their official convoys,” with no additional vehicles to be assigned.

Furthermore, the President limited the number of security personnel attached to these officials to five, “comprising four police officers and one Department of State Services (DSS) officer.”

This move builds on Tinubu’s earlier cost-cutting measures, including reducing his “entourage on foreign trips from 50 to 20 officials and local trips from 50 to 25 officials.”

The Vice President’s entourage has also been reduced to “five officials on foreign trips and 15 for local trips.”

Also, the National Security Adviser was instructed to engage with military, paramilitary, and security agencies to “determine suitable reductions in their vehicle and security personnel deployment.”

All affected officials, the statement noted, are expected to comply with these new measures immediately, underscoring the urgency and seriousness of these changes.

The president’s directives demonstrate his commitment to reducing government expenditure and promoting efficiency.