Tinubu Orders Probe As Niger Boat Mishap Death Toll Rises To 36

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to investigate the rise in boat accidents across the country.

This follows the October 1 incident, where a boat carrying over 200 passengers to Gbajibo for the Mawlid celebration, capsized in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has been conducting rescue operations to recover bodies of victims.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a Thursday statement said Tinubu expressed his condolences to the State and families of the victims.

The President also directed NIWA to expand the scope of its surveillance of inland waters to “ensure our people’s safety.”

He also urged the agency to prosecute boat operators found violating the night sailing ban.

“President Tinubu commiserates with the families of the victims and prays for the repose of the souls of the dead,” the statement added.

Ibrahim Hussaini, spokesperson for NSEMA, who announced that the death toll from the incident had risen to 36, said the agency had recovered 19 bodies from the river, including both men and women.

“36 dead bodies recovered so far as at 6pm this evening,” Hussaini said.

Hussaini said the cause of the mishap remains unclear, and search efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining passengers.