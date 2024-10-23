Tinubu Sacks Five Ministers, Makes Seven Fresh Ministerial Nominations, Redeploys 10

As part of efforts to ensure a productive government, President Bola Tinubu has dismissed five ministers from his cabinet.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the decisions were made on Wednesday, following months of calls to terminate some mnisters who were said to be unproductive.

He also re-assigned 10 ministers to new ministerial portfolios and appointed seven new ministers for Senate confirmation.

The development was contained in a statement by the special adviser to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun.

The affected ministers are: Minister of Women Affairs, Barr. Uju-Ken Ohanenye; Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John; Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman; Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo; and Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim.

Tinubu also nominated Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu as the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, while Nentawe Yilwatda as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, officially bringing an end to the tenure of suspended Betta Edu.

The President also nominated Maigari Dingyadi as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Jumoke Oduwole as the Minister of Industry, Idi Maiha as Minister for the newly created Livestock Development Ministry, Yusuf Ata as the Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, with Suwaiba Ahmad as Minister of State Education.