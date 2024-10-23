Tinubu Scraps Niger-Delta, Sports Development Ministries

President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Executive Council have scrapped the Niger Delta Ministry, and the Sports Development Ministry.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the decisions were taken on Wednesday during FEC meeting in Abuja.

Confirming the development via his X handle, the Special Adviser Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed that there will now be a Ministry of Regional Development to oversee all the Regional Development Commissions.

The statement reads: “President Tinubu and Federal Executive Council scrap Niger Delta Ministry and the Ministry of sports development.

“There will now be a ministry of regional development to oversee all the regional development commissions, such as Niger Delta Development Commission, North West Development Commission, South West Development Commission , North East Development Commission.

“The National Sports Commission will take over the role of the Ministry of Sports.

“The FEC also approved the merger of the Ministry of Tourism with the Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy.

The decisions were taken today at the meeting of Federal Executive Council in Abuja.”