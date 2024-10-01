Tinubu Vows Non-Interference, Reaffirms Commitment To Independent Judiciary

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged his administration will not interfere in the functions of the judiciary to maintain its constitutional independence.

Tinubu said this on Monday, during the swearing-in ceremony of Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Advertisement

This took place at the council chambers of the Aso Rock villa following the confirmation of her nomination by the Senate last week.

His words: “The judiciary is an important pillar constituting the tripod that holds our constitutional democracy. Indeed, the Nigerian judiciary, at various times in history, has proven to be the moderating force ensuring everyone remains in check.

“Your role as the last hope of the common man serves to sustain our people’s confidence in democracy, knowing well that there is an important arbiter that can always give them redress if they are wronged.

READ ALSO: Tinubu To Address Nigerians On 64th Independence

“For this function, it is important that our judiciary remains truly independent. It is my administration’s total commitment to preserve the sanctity of the judiciary.

“While we may have reasons to interface as complementing components of the same government, under my watch, the government will also be mindful of the clear line demarcating the two of us.

“We will never interfere or abuse the relationship between us as separate organs of government in our democracy. This is important for sustaining our constitutional democracy.”

He further urged the CJN to uphold the principles of ethical leadership, fearlessness, and honesty “that have defined her career.”

“The Nigerian judiciary needs a leader with these qualities at this time, and I have no doubt that you will set the pace for others to follow.

“This day has also cemented the judiciary as a self-evolving and progressive institution. I specifically congratulate the Nigerian women. Any girl child can dream big and have her dreams come true. It is worth celebrating,” he added.