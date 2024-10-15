Tinubu Welcomes Super Eagles From Libya, Demands Probe Of Inhuman Treatment

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has welcomed the safe return of the Super Eagles, following their recent poor hospitality at a Libyan airport.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the Austin Eguavoen’s side were stranded in Libya, ahead of their second leg game in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations qualifier game with the Mediterranean Knights, on Tuesday.

It was gathered that after many hours of condemnation over the situation, which had involved the Confederation of African Football, the team is now in Nigeria and President Tinubu is happy that the players, officials are home and safe.

Advertisement

In a statement released by the presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, on Monday evening, revealed Tinubu’s concerns over the inhumane treatment the national football team received at the hands of their hosts and Libyan authorities.

READ MORE: AFCON 2025 Qualifier: Super Eagles Arrive Nigeria After Ordeal In Libya

The statement partly reads: “President Bola Tinubu, deeply moved by the inhuman treatment endured by the Super Eagles of Nigeria at a Libyan airport, warmly welcomes their safe return to Nigeria.

“The harrowing experience of the national football team at the hands of their hosts and the Libyan authorities prompted the Nigerian Football Federation to withdraw the Super Eagles from the scheduled match on Tuesday.

“President Tinubu expects the Disciplinary Board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to conduct a thorough investigation and recommend appropriate action against those who wilfully violated the organisation’s Statutes and Regulations.

“President Tinubu applauds the players for keeping their spirit alive despite the excruciating ordeal in Libya.

“He fervently calls on all lovers of the round-leather game and administrators to unite and work collaboratively to prevent and overcome such incidents in the future.”