Tinubu Who As Lagos Governor Created LGs, Had Full Control, Now Doesn’t Want Us To – Bauchi Gov., Says It’s Impossible



Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s push for total independence of Local Governments from state governments.

This comes after the Federal Government secured a Supreme Court ruling granting local governments financial independence.

Governor Mohammed expressed his concerns to Daily Trust, stating that Governors are significantly less powerful than the President of Nigeria.

“For example, when Tinubu was governor, he created local governments and had full control. Now, he tells us not to interfere or collaborate with local governments – how is that possible?” he questioned.

Mohammed emphasized the importance of coordination between state governments, local governments, and the presidency for effective governance and security.

“States cannot function effectively without coordination with both the local government and the presidency. The majority of Nigerians live in local governments and states, and only Abuja is directly under the presidency,” he noted.

He also highlighted the limited powers of governors, citing the federal government’s control over resources.

“People overestimate the power of governors. The Federal Government controls the resources. It takes the largest share and does what they want with it, while we stay silent,” he noted.

Governor Mohammed further criticized the federal government’s prioritization of projects, stating, “We need railways, not more roads, but contracts are awarded for unnecessary projects.”

He concluded, “Governors are not as powerful as people think. If you become a governor, you’d realize it’s more about challenges than power.”

This is not the first time Governor Mohammed has spoken out against President Tinubu, prompting warnings from groups such as the Arewa Young Leaders Forum.