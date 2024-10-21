‘Tinubu’s Accomplishments Underreported, Undervalued; Show Nigerians What You’re Doing’ – Okocha Slams Ministers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Rivers Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, says that President Bola Tinubu’s accomplishments are significantly underpublicized.

Speaking at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum, Okocha emphasized the need for Ministers to proactively inform Nigerians about the administration’s progress.

“President Tinubu’s achievements are not in the public domain because most of his ministers failed to do the needful and are not adding value to the administration and the country,” Okocha stated.

He stressed that effective communication is crucial, noting, “Gone are the days when they say don’t blow your trumpet yourself. These days you have to blow it loud.”

Okocha acknowledged challenges but praised the Tinubu administration’s efforts to reset the country, contrasting it with President Muhammadu Buhari’s “abysmally low” performance.

However, he criticized Ministers for lacking visibility and impact due to inadequate propaganda.

“The president’s achievements in less than two years are unsung, until he has a broadcast, you won’t know what he has done,” Okocha said, highlighting Nyesom Wike’s effective self-promotion through media connections.

To drive President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Okocha advocated for replacing underperforming ministers.

“Some of these ministers who are not doing well should be sacked to make way for more serious ones,” he urged.

Regarding youth involvement, Okocha clarified that the administration is not anti-youth but encouraged youths to actively participate in governance.

He predicted an APC victory in the 2027 presidential election, citing the opposition Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) internal crisis.

“They are in disarray and we are praying that the crisis in the party will endure so that we can have a smooth seal in the election,” Okocha concluded.