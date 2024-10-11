Tinubu’s Advisers Are Working Against Him – Senator Ndume

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, has raised concerns that certain individuals are actively working to undermine President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“The bad elements are trying hard to pitch the people against the administration of President Tinubu by pushing for harsh reforms and bad policies instead of controlling inflation and exchange rate,” Ndume said via a Friday statement to newsmen in Abuja.

Ndume expressed concern that these saboteurs will stop at nothing to inflict pain on Nigerians, ultimately blaming President Tinubu.

“I personally believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu means well for Nigeria and Nigerians. I know this because I know what he stands for. But some of his advisers who don’t mean well for the people of this country give him wrong advice,” Ndume stated.

He highlighted the struggles of Nigerians, particularly in Borno State.

“I’m currently in Borno, and I know what I’m talking about. People are really suffering, hungry, frustrated and angry. In Borno State here, many families can’t even feed anymore. The untold hardship of these frequent increases in the prices is unimaginable. Farmers can not even move their farm products anymore because of the high cost of transportation,” Ndume explained.

Ndume urged President Tinubu to address these issues urgently.

“I know that President Tinubu means well for Nigerians, and therefore he should not stay back and allow a few bad advisers to destroy this country. That’s why I’m begging him to do something before it is too late. It is not good to test the patience of Nigerians, and that’s exactly what these bad advisers are doing.

“As soon as the President returns to Nigeria, I urge him to look into these issues and address them urgently. The purchasing power of Nigerians is too poor, and they can’t afford the things that are being pushed on them every day by enemies of the State,” he added.

Ndume’s warning comes as Nigerians face increasing economic hardship, with many calling for swift action from the government