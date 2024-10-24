Tinubu’s Cabinet Reshuffle Politically Motivated, Unimpressive – Former Minister

A former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet overhaul was politically motivated, adding that it is not impressive as Nigerians are hyping it.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Tinubu has been facing heavy criticism due to his economic policies, leading to hardship and inflation.

Also, there have been calls from Nigerians, demanding for the removal of some underperforming ministers.

The former governor of Lagos State, bowed to the pressures for him to shake up his cabinet on Wednesday, with the removal of five ministers.

Reacting to the development, Shittu, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, said: “If you look at the changes we had yesterday (Wednesday), I doubt whether it is necessarily bringing in superior minds or better minds, in terms of governance, in terms of expectations, in terms of performance.

“As far as I am concerned, it is just a case of some Nigerians being asked to move on, some other Nigerians are being brought in, which does not necessarily mean that those who have been shoved aside are inferior to the new people being brought in.”